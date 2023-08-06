formerly of McAlisterville
Carol Goodling Aubitz-Guild, 72, of Port St. Joe, Fla., passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
She was born January 25, 1951, in Lewistown, and grew up in McAlisterville.
Carol graduated from East Juniata High School in 1968. She attended Harrisburg Area Community College and Columbia University, where she majored in journalism.
Carol was a very successful businesswoman. Her career began in 1973 at Historical Times Publishing in Harrisburg, where she received the National Folio Award for Excellence in Direct Marketing. Carol then worked as the director of marketing for Continental Press in Elizabethtown, and later for Kemp Manufacturing of Lititz. She then went on to own and manage the Excelsior Direct Marketing and Advertising Agency in Lancaster, where she received the International Destinations on Display Award for her work for the City of Lancaster. In 2010 Carol joined the Aurora Creative Group as creative director before opening her own consulting business, C. Aubitz & Associates, which she retired from in 2016.
Throughout her lifetime, Carol worked with many non-profit organizations, most notably the Susquehanna Waldorf School, Junior Achievement of Central PA, where she helped launch the Young Women's Futures Symposium, SCORE Southeastern PA and SCORE Lancaster, where she was selected as the 2014 Mentor of the Year and named to the SCORE Hall of Fame in 2015. She went on to work with Apalachicola Main Street, PALS of the Apalachicola Margaret Key Library, and the Ilse Newell Fund for Performing Arts.
In 2001, Carol started the 11th Chapter of the Red Hat Society of America in Lancaster.
In 2008, she traveled to St. Remy de Provence, France to study French cuisine. After writing three blogs during her career, Carol published her book "The Success Myth" in 2013. Carol was an avid reader, who also enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Carol is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Guild of Port St. Joe; son, Nicholas Aubitz of Rostraver Township; her grandchildren, Christopher Aubitz and Natalie Aubitz; brothers, Rob Goodling of Rochester, N.Y., and Randal (Joan) Goodling of Mechanicsburg. She is also survived by stepdaughter, Heather (Randy) Rohm of West Finley; stepson, Daniel K. (Jane) Guild of Eighty Four; and step- grandchildren, Cody Rohm, Elizabeth Rohm and Eleanor Guild.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Wesley Goodling; stepmother, Mabel Forry Goodling; and her mother, Ruth Viola Dressler Goodling.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Wednesday, August 9, in the JAMES C. STUMPF FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934), www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to: The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts, P.O. Box 405, Apalachicola, FL 32329, or at https://www.inconcertapalachicola.org.
