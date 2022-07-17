Uniontown
Carol Hornbeck Nicholas passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 in Uniontown. She was the wife of the late Charles Nicholas.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and for a service on Wednesday, with a time to be announced.
A complete obituary will follow in Monday's paper. All arrangements are under the direction by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
