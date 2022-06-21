Carol J. McFarland joined her mother and father, Mrs. Dorothy and the Reverend Floyd McFarland, and her brother, James W. McFarland in heaven Friday, June 17, 2022.
She is survived by her brother, Ken and wife Holly Joy; four nieces and a nephew.
Carol retired from the Frazier School District, where she taught second grade for 35 years.
She enjoyed painting, carving and watching educational programs on television.
Carol has resided at the Hillside Manor Personal Care Home for several years. We are grateful for the wonderful care she received there.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. service Wednesday, June 22, in the CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Vann Walchock of the Fairview United Methodist Church, Grindstone, officiating.
