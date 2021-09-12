Brownsville
Carol Jean Nicholson, 77, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 12, 1943, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late William H and Harriett E. Johns Nicholson.
Carol was a waitress for many years at Dee’s Diner, The Nut Shop, and Ernie’s Restaurant.
From 1980-2004, Carol was a postal clerk with the U.S. Postal Service at the Brownsville Post Office. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Brownsville, where she directed the Chancel Choir. She was very active in the Brownsville Little League Baseball for quite a few years.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Charles W. Nicholson and wife Betty Lou; sister-in-law, Margaret Nicholson; brother-in-law, David J. Pankratz; nephew, Mark W. Nicholson and infant nephew, William Henry Nicholson II; also numerous aunts and uncles.
Carol is survived by her brothers, Ronald R. Nicholson of North Royalton, Ohio, and Edward “Woody” Nicholson and wife Sherry of Brownsville; sister Donna Pankratz of Brownsville, with whom Carol made her home for the last 15 years; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 13, and from 11 a.m until the 12 noon service Tuesday, September 14, with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating.
Interment will be private in LaFayette Memorial Park.
