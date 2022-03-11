Uniontown
Carol Jolyn Thomas, 68, of Uniontown, passed away, in her home, Monday, March 7, 2022. She was born August 27, 1953, in Lemont Furnace, a daughter of the late Arthur Thomas and Hester Frost Thomas.
Carol was a 1972 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
She will be sadly missed by her family, Tom and Rita Thomas of Uniontown, Patricia and Charles Baugh of Goldsboro, N.C., Shelley Thomas and companion Danny McDonald of Morgantown, W.Va., and Lisa and Clark Pritchard of Scottdale; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Carol will always be remembered for her love of dogs, dancing, her witty sense of humor and for making the best pasta salad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. time of service celebrating Carol’s life Saturday, March 12, with Pastor Bev Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow in Percy Cemetery.
Donations, in Carol’s memory, may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
