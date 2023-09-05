Edenborn
Carol L. Harris, of Edenborn, a beloved mother, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away from this life Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the age of 44. She was born November 20, 1978, in Uniontown, to Geary and Juanita Harris.
Carol was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, where she had an exceptional basketball career, which was extended at Waynesburg University on a full athletic scholarship.
Carol was a lifelong resident of Edenborn. She was known to have a heart of gold and could often be found cutting grass or at the basketball court with the kids. Children gravitated towards her, as if to know the purity of her intentions and the goodness found within her. She was a dependable, hard worker, who didn't need much to bring her joy.
Strength, generosity, resilience and loyalty are all words that Carol will be remembered by. Whatever life would throw at her, she would always find a way to persevere.
She enjoyed making bonfires and sitting on the porch having a coffee with her mother. If anyone needed a reminder of an embarrassing childhood photo, Carol was willing and able to provide it. Her energetic personality was enough to fill the room.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Carol was a woman of faith, who loved her Lord, her family, and community.
In her younger years, Pastor George Cooper and Sister Olga helped to establish her life-long passion to serve her Lord. She went on to become a member of Signal of Light Ministries in Edenborn.
She is survived by her parents, Geary and Juanita Ware Harris; her beloved and only child, Arayiah "Princess" Harris; sister, Anita Belt (Mike); brother, Ray Harris (Regina); beloved nieces and nephews, Anaejah Harris, Mykel Belt, Mekhi Belt, Trinity Harris and Torri Harris; and of course her family pet, Remy.
Family and friends are welcome from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, September 5, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted at www.lantzfh.com.
