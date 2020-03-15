Georges Township
Carol L. Maust, 74, of Georges Township, died unexpectedly Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She was born September 20, 1945, in Montgomery, Ala.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Melvin Leonard Paull and Dorothy Diania Norcini Paull; her husband, Tom Maust; and son, Tommy Maust.
Surviving are her brother, Denny Paull; sister Jan Paull Dawson and husband Barry Dawson; daughter-in-law Lisa Maust; two grandchildren, Tommy Maust and wife Jamie, and Amanda Maust Molloy and husband Sean; five great-grandchildren, Brook, Tommy J., Jeremiah, Lydia and Noelle; two nephews, Chuckie and Timmy; and her three loving cats, Tiggles, Grey Kitty and Prissy.
It was her request that private family arrangements will be under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
