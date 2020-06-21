Uniontown
Carol Lee Matthews, 63, of Georges Township, Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020.
She was born January 23, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James Ellis Matthews and Marian Dorothy Reese Matthews.
Surviving is her favorite sister, Mary Lynn Matthews; her loving kitties, Dylan Bradley Cooper, J.R. Martinez aka Reily, Sophi Grace aka Gracie, Marina Hope and Tyler Bennett Greyson; her loving caregivers, Marissa and Brian and their family, Mary Ann, Jillinda and Berneta; and her many close friends.
She was formerly employed with Mylan Pharmaceutical in Morgantown, W.Va.
A public memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, at 11 a.m. in Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Assembly of God, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401 or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
