Uniontown
Carol Lynn Shultz, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in her home. She was born July 1, 1953, in Confluence, a daughter of the late Elmer Shultz and Leah Humberston Shultz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Boyd, Doug Shultz and Donald Shultz.
She is survived by her children, Ricardo Shultz of Philadelphia, Gina Herilla (Tom) of Uniontown; brother Ronald Shultz (Kathy) of Markleysburg; two grandchildren, Cameron Hyjurick and Grace Herilla, both of Uniontown. Also surviving are her aunts and uncles, Janet Johnson (Ed), Rita Hostetler, Paul Humberston (Joyce), Charlotte Friend; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of Cherry Tree Alliance Church, where she was very active. She was very involved in her grandchildren's lives and her friends in the Scott Valley Neighborhood. She retired from Senses Technology after 49 years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, March 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment in Asher Glade Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
