Carol P. Hankins

Hopwood
Carol Ploesch Hankins, 82, of Hopwood, and Orchid Island, Fla., lived a blessed life filled with love, laughter, family and friendships. Surrounded by loving family, Carol lost her battle with cancer Wednesday, November 25, 2020, and reunited with the love of her life, John L. Hankins Jr., no doubt anxiously awaiting her on the first tee of Heaven's most beautiful golf course.
Born in Forest Hills, a daughter of the late Charles B. Ploesch Sr. and Clara Mae McKeag Ploesch, Carol graduated valedictorian from East McKeesport High School in 1956. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Education from Penn State University in 1960, followed by a Master of Arts from West Virginia University.
She married John L. Hankins Jr. in the Bulla Presbyterian Church January 27, 1962, and together they raised three children, John, Holly and Amy, who together blessed them with six grandchildren, Sarah, Clare, Cramer, Caroline, Ellie and Pearse.
In addition to raising and nurturing a beautiful family, Carol touched the lives of many throughout her career, teaching elementary school students within the Penn Hills, South Union and Laurel Highlands school districts. She also served on the Penn State Fayette Campus Board for 20 years and was an Advisory Board member for Habitat for Humanity for 16 years. Together, Carol and John were members of the Community Church of Vero Beach, Fla., and Trinity Presbyterian Church of Uniontown.
With heavy hearts we say farewell for now, saddened, but grateful for the incredible life she lived and the love she shared with us all. We miss you already!
A visitation of friends and family will be received in Ferguson Funeral Home, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 11.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus Future Fund, 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456.
