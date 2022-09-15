Carol Robinson DeLozier

Mount Braddock
Carol "Joy" Robinson DeLozier, 81, of Mount Braddock, and the last remaining member of her immediate family, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in her home.
She was born November 13, 1940, in Mount Braddock, to the late William Edgar "Ed" Robinson and the late Ruth Justina McLaughlin Robinson.
Joy was formerly a cook at Pechin's, where she used her love and talents of cooking and baking.
She spent most of her life as a homemaker, taking care of her family, making wonderful meals, gardening, tending to her flowers and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandson, the absolute joys of her life.
She previously attended Fairview United Methodist Church and most recently attended Upper Middletown Church. She shared her passion for playing the piano and organ with both congregations.
In her spare time, Joy also loved spending time outdoors; she particularly enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching the squirrels, deer and cows.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frederick R. "Fred" DeLozier; daughters, Wendy (J.D.) Hixen and Lori (Frank) Zitney; grandchildren, Tim Hixsen, Frank "Buddy" (Susan) Zitney, Jodi (Bill) Hall, Lacy Zitney and Zachery Zitney; her great-grandson, Lane Zitney; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Melvin Robinson, Betty Robinson and William Robinson; her sisters-in-law, Garnet Robinson and Beatrice Taylor; and nephews, Billy Robinson and Mark Robinson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the girls at Lynn's Dairy Queen on Connellsville Street in Uniontown for their kindness.
They would also like to express their gratitude to the Amedysis Hospice nurses for their care, especially to nurse Denise McCormick.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 15, and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., the hour of service, Friday, September 16, with Pastor Rich Kolosky officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment to follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
