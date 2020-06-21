Fayette County
Carol Ruble Lewis died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Inglis House, Philadelphia. Carol was born June 5, 1937, to Velma Stark Ruble and William Jacob Ruble in Fayette County. Both parents predeceased her, as did her son, Karl Preston Lewis; and ex-husband Thornton Darrell Lewis.
Carol is survived by a half sister, Stephanie Ruble DeHart of Hilton Head, S.C.
Carol was badly injured in a house fire in 1989. She was last infirmed at Inglis House, 2600 Belmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131, where she passed.
The family requests donations be sent to Inglis House at the above address.
Hancock Funeral Home, Philadelphia, handled Carol's cremation.
Memories of Carol Lewis can be posted on her memory page at hancockfuneralhome.net.
Private interment of Carol's ashes at Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, have not been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.