Masontown
Carol Sue Brenzy, 74, of Masontown, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her residence, with her loving husband and son at her side.
She was born May 17, 1946, in Crucible, a daughter of the late George Alan and Mary Horner Bennett.
Carol was a graduate of German High School and before retiring was employed as a medical coder at West Virginia University Hospital. She enjoyed country music, reading books, Facebook games and being on the computer.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother and five sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 52 years, Melvin Brenzy; and her son, Daniel Brenzy of Monroeville; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 13, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, with Father William G. Berkey as celebrant.
Interment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.