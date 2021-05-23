Masontown
Carol Sue Capanna Glassie passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, from complications of Alzheimer's. She was born August 14, 1943, to Laurio and Elsie Victor Capanna in Masontown.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Capanna, in December 2020.
Carol Sue graduated from Albert Gallatin High School in 1961. She lived most of her adult life in Illinois and Indiana and later in San Antonio, Texas, with her daughter before they moved back to Fort Wayne, Ind.
She is survived by sisters Lois (Frank) Kish of Glen Ellen, Ill., and Gloria (Mark) Bowers of Point Marion; children Rick (Jenn) Glassie of Waterloo, Ind., and Cara (Greg) Dais of Fort Wayne.
Sue was very close to her grandchildren, Maecee Glassie, Victor, Tug, Will, Austyn and Lauryn Davis. Sue loved to read, do crossword puzzles and sing in her church choirs.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Smithfield.
Arrangements have been made by the JOHN S. MAYKURTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461.
