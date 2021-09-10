Uniontown
Carol Sue Yeagley Shimek, age 67, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born December 20, 1953 in Uniontown, daughter of the late Roy E. Yeagley and Alice June Pegg Yeagley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her much loved husband, John F. Shimek; sister, Judy Doppelheuer and husband Greg Doppelheuer; and brother, Howard G. Yeagley and wife Veronica (Evans) Yeagley.
Carol was a 1972 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. She was a member of Walnut Hill United Methodist Church. She was employed at Michael Berkowitz, now Berkeley Surgical Corp. for 36 years.
Carol was a loving aunt and cherished all her nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and the whole family style of life, and all the gatherings, for no reason at all.
Left to cherish Carol’s memory are her brother, David Yeagley, brother, Carl L. Yeagley and wife Janie, and Robert D. Yeagley and sister, Patty Yeagley, all of the Uniontown area. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins and a special friend, Mary Ann Brooks. Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 12th.
Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13th in Walnut Hill United Methodist followed by a service celebrating Carol’s life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Arnold Husk officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
