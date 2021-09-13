Uniontown
Carol Sue Yeagley Shimek, age 67, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 12th.
Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, September 13th in Walnut Hill United Methodist followed by a service celebrating Carol's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Arnold Husk officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
