Uniontown
Carol Sztuk Balzer Myers, 102, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
Carol was born February 12, 1919, a daughter of Victor and Mary Michniewicz Sztuk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Balzer and Victor R. Myers; sisters, Stephanie Henne, Dorothy Shelbaugh, Frances Molena, Loretta Kitzmark and Wanda Sztuk; and a brother, Theodore Sztuk.
Carol is survived by her longtime companion and caregiver, John Scarmazzi of Uniontown; two sons, Kenneth W. Balzer and wife Donna of South Carolina, and Raymond J. Balzer and wife MaryAnn of Phoenix, Ariz.; a granddaughter, Hilary Frith of Fairfax, Va.; a great-granddaughter, Lexi Frith; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol was a member of the Golden Age Club of Uniontown, Senior Center of Uniontown, Amvets Auxiliary, a volunteer at Uniontown Hospital in the medical records department, and The Christian Mothers of St. John.
Friends will be received in the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 28, and at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at which time a blessing service will be held in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
A parish vigil prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.