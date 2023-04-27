September 24, 1943 - March 27, 2023
Carolyn Ann Acotto, 79, passed away peacefully Monday, March 27, 2023, in Prince William Hospital Center, Manassas, Va., after an illness.
She was born in 1943, in Greensburg, to the late Amelita Drost and the late John Acotto. She grew up in Smithton and Perryopolis, where she attended Mary Fuller Frazier High School.
Her pursuit to become a dental technician in the Pittsburgh area was fulfilled when she embarked on her long career in 1964 after attending dental lab school in Johnstown. Her work ethic and professionalism enhanced her natural talent in this field. She wanted to help others smile again.
Her love of football was sparked by her Uncle Cleo (Ralph Cleo Calcagni), who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the late 1940s. He died playing football in 1947.
Carolyn was a free spirit, loving and kind. She fiercely loved and is survived by her devoted brother, Dennis Acotto (Carol) of Manassas, Va.; nephew, Kevin Acotto (Jessica) of Washington, DC; and great-niece, Emily Acotto, also of Washington, DC.
Her great sense of humor and fun-loving spirit will be sorely missed by many.
A graveside service will be held in the future.
