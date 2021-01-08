Washington
Carolyn Galbraith Colvin, 56, of Washington, died January 5, 2021, in her home.
She was born March 7, 1964, in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, a daughter of Ruth C. Holzapfel Walters of Washington (the late Clifford R. Walters) and the late Victor Galbraith Colvin.
Ms. Colvin graduated from Connellsville Area High School and from Findlay College in Ohio with an associate’s degree in equestrian studies. She was always happy to go to work at Post Quarter Horses in Avella, where she worked as a horse trainer and barn manager for over 25 years. In addition to training horses, she taught riding lessons.
Ms. Colvin loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and was a very giving person who was always smiling and touched many lives. She was very artistic and a fantastic painter.
Ms. Colvin was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church in Connellsville.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are two half-brothers, Joshua Colvin and Jared Colvin; two stepsisters, Susan (Larry) Smalley and Dianne (Ted) Trapuzzano; an uncle, John (Isabelle) Holzapfel; an aunt, Kathy (the late Dennis) Morris; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and numerous close friends.
Deceased are grandparents, Henry and Nora Holzapfel, Dr. Victor and Lorraine Colvin and Mary Alice Walters.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately in WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
