formerly of Fairchance
Carolyn Joyce Pulice Raspa, formerly Carolyn Joyce Daniels, passed away peacefully, in her home, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the age of 77, with her loved ones by her side.
Carole was born July 12, 1945, to the late Sam and Beatrice Pulice of Fairchance.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leon A. Daniels; and granddaughter, Miranda Morris.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking and baking, traveling and planting flowers each spring.
She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Masontown, and a former member of the Catholic Daughters #1623, Italian Club, Christian Mothers, and Masontown Borough Council.
Carole is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Richard Raspa; daughter, Tammy Singer and husband Doug of Belle Vernon; daughter, Denise Poole of Belle Vernon; and son, George Daniels and wife Stephany of Point Marion. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ashley Hansen of Masontown, Tara Elias of Belle Vernon, Anthony Elias of Hopwood, Daniel Poole of Uniontown, Leo and Clarke Daniels of Point Marion; and great-grandchildren, Brenden and Kali Hansen, Jaleia, Jarred and Miley Madison, Aria Morris, Natalia and Leland Pool; and great-great-grandchild, Javeah Williams. In addition, she is survived by siblings, Arlene Kurta of Ravenna, Ohio, Dolores Payesko of Irvington, N.J., Sam (Paula) Pulice of Summerville, S.C., Frank (Ellie) Pulice of Masontown, Deano (Darlene) Pulice of Rochester, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, when prayers of transfer will be said, in TERRAVECCHIA FUNERAL HOME in Masontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Masontown.
Interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hopwood.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
