Uniontown
Carolyn Louise Titterington Lawrence, 87, of Uniontown, formerly of Oakmont, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, in Mount Macrina Manor. She was born March 25, 1934, in Uniontown, to the late George and Florence Henderson Titterington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special friend, Carl Vinante of Oakmont; sisters and brother Audrey Franke of Columbus, Ohio, Emma Gibson of Turtle Creek and George Titterington of Grindstone; and niece, Susan Hickman.
Carolyn was a 1954 graduate of Brownsville High School and attended the College of William and Mary in Virginia. She was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Washington, D.C., where she resided prior to marrying and relocating to Chesapeake, Va., in 1963. She worked at Lawrence Steel and later, R.B. Realty, where she made life-long friends.
Carolyn retired in 1992 to Oakmont, where she enjoyed long walks through town, frequenting the library and bakery, visits from her daughter and granddaughter, spoiling her cat, Coco, and travel.
Carolyn's unwavering strength, comfort, continual encouragement, sound advice, and dedication to her family will forever be cherished, and she will be missed terribly.
She is survived by daughter Linda Lawrence Austin of Buxton, N.C., and husband Michael Neill; granddaughter Caroline Austin of Breckenridge, Colo.; nieces Janet Shaver (Byrl) of Nappanee, Ind., and Carol Lynn Smith (Steve) of Delmar; and grand-nieces and nephews.
A special heartfelt thank you goes out to her private caregiver, Crystal Lyn Powell, whom she absolutely adored.
A private service for immediate family will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.