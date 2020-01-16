Fairchance
Carolyn Mae Oldland Maust, 82, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence with loving family by her side. She was born April 2, 1937, in Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday until 11 a.m., the hour of service. Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.