Fairchance
Carolyn Mae Oldland Maust, 82, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence with loving family by her side. She was born April 2, 1937, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward James Oldland and Pauline Lucinda Ohler Oldland; her husband, Robert Marion Maust; two sons, Brian Scott Maust and Keith Robert Maust; and a grandson, Christopher Maust.
Carolyn graduated from South Union High School and was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church from the age of 12 where she was baptized by Rev. John Wesley Shell. She had been a Girl Scout, member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, played the organ for the youth department and sang in the choir.
Later in life she joined American Veterans Post 103 Ladies Auxiliary and held several offices including four years as President. Carolyn was also a member of the American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary of Western Pa. where she also held several offices and enjoyed attending State Conventions every June.
Surviving are three children, Mark Edward Maust, his wife Tammy and his special friend Selina Arshen, all of Brownfield, Pamela Marshall and her fianc Charles Robowski and Maureen R. Gibbs and her fianc Arron Angelo, all of Fairchance; and two grandchildren, Megan Briana (Maust) Bargas and husband Adam of Colorado and Brandon Scott Maust of Republic.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday until 11 a.m., the hour of service. Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
