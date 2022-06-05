Carolyn Piwowar Krofcheck-Allen

Uniontown
Carolyn “Lynn” Krofcheck-Allen, 63, passed away peacefully from Covid with double pneumonia on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Show Low Arizona hospital, with her family at her side. She was born in Uniontown to the late Edward and Helen Piwowar.
She was a 1976 graduate of German Township High School. She was married to Paul Krofcheck from 1978 to April 2019.
Lynn is survived by their children, Angela Krofcheck (Deb) and Matthew Krofcheck, both of Lancaster; along with her siblings, Gloria Calabro of Uniontown, Monica Tacconi (Joe) of Uniontown, Mary Ellen (Joe) Deorio of South Carolina, Marsha (Kyle) Sneddon of Farmington and Edward (Bernie) Piwowar of Scottsdale. She is also survived by her husband, Rex Allen of Vernon, Ariz., whom she married March 2020.
Lynn was an outgoing, loving, and generous person who loved her Lord. She was a member of the Calvary Chapel, and actively participated in the ladies’ art club, attended retreats and loved to sing worship songs. She enjoyed her adventurous times with Rex camping and traveling along with her beloved dog, Charlie.
Lynn successfully worked in the insurance industry for many years. She touched the lives of everyone she met and is truly missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service is planned for family and friends to celebrate her life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Jumonville Cross pavilion, Hopwood. Casual dress is appropriate.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Lynn’s memory, to a charity of one’s choice.
