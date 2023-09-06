August 21, 1937 - September 1, 2023 Uniontown
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, September 7, 2023 8:04 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 7:41 am
Thursday, September 7, 2023 8:04 AM
August 21, 1937 - September 1, 2023 Uniontown
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Carolyn Rose Tupta, who left this world on September 1, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, PA 15401.
Prayers of Transfer on Thursday, September 7 at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, which was one of her favorite organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.