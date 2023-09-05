August 21, 1937 -
September 1, 2023
Uniontown
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Carolyn Rose Tupta, who left this world on September 1, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.
Carolyn was born in Uniontown on August 21, 1937, a of the late daughter of Charles V. and Cecelia A. Yarris.
After graduating from Uniontown Area High School, she worked at her father's business, White Swan Flower Shop, where she met her husband, Bob. After marriage, Carolyn was a bookkeeper for Bob's business until he retired. Throughout her married life she was a member of Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown as well as a dedicated mother to her four loving children. Her most fulfilling job was helping with her eight grandchildren whom she adored. She was so blessed to become a great-grandmother in February to a beautiful great-granddaughter.
Carolyn looked forward to the holidays each year. Not only did she love decorating for them, but she cherished all her family being under one roof so she could cook for them. Her specialty was baking their favorite cookies - Lady Locks, Nut Rolls, Sugar Cookies and Angel Food Cake.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her sisters: Geraldine Yarris Flesher and Joan Yarris (infant); her infant daughter: Joan Tupta; and her parents: Charles V. and Cecelia A. Yarris.
Carolyn leaves behind her husband of 62 years: Robert A. Tupta; her children: Janice (Eric) Sutton, Robert (Billie Jo Yuhaniak) Tupta, Susan (Jerome) Filicky and James (Julie) Tupta; her grandchildren: Mason Tupta, Ben (Kelsey) Sutton, Jacob Filicky, Jarrod (Maria) Sutton, Amanda Filicky, Katelyn Sutton, Drew Tupta, and Abram Tupta; and her great-granddaughter: Grace Marie Sutton.
She leaves behind a family united by love, gratitude, and values she instilled in each of them.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, PA 15401.
Prayers of Transfer on Thursday, September 7 at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, which was one of her favorite organizations.
