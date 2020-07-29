Smithfield
Carolyn S. Friend Shaneyfelt, 81, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born in Morgantown, W.Va., February 16, 1939, a daughter of Gilbert Friend and Elsie Flowers Friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Shaneyfelt; brother Gerald Friend; and grandson Bradley Shaneyfelt.
Carolyn was a 1957 graduate of North Union High School. She worked as a home health aid for Fayette Resources.
Carolyn was a member of Oak Grove Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing cards, bird watching, being outdoors, hummingbirds and country music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her family was her life.
Left to cherish Carolyn’s memory are sons Dana Shaneyfelt and wife Ronna of Smithfield, David Shaneyfelt and wife Diane of Hendersonville, N.C.; daughter Deirdre McGarrity and husband Shawn of Gans; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove Church of Christ, 4723 Morgantown Road, Lake Lynn, PA 15451.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
