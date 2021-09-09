Carolyn Vivian Dutkewycz

Fairchance
Carolyn Vivian Greathouse Dutkewycz, 78, of Fairchance, passed away, in her home, Monday, September 6, 2021.
She was born in Fairchance July 16, 1943.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph F. Greathouse and Ruth B. McDonald Greathouse; her husband, Francis F. “Peanuts” Dutkewycz Sr.; grandson, Andrew Dutkewycz; sister, Irene Friend; brothers, Joseph Greathouse and John Greathouse; and son-in-law, Dave Jay Jr.
Surviving are her sons, Frank Dutkewycz and wife Mendy, and Joe Dutkewycz and wife Lesley; daughter, Roseann Jay; grandchildren, Chris Dutkewycz and girlfriend Kelly Schuessler, Joey Dutkewycz, Brittany Nelson, Jennifer Denney and husband Emil; great-grandchildren, Annaleaha, Charlie, and Zaylynn Shaffer, Gracie Keslar, Cameron and Noah Dutkewycz, Dylan and Jazmyne Denney; brothers, Emil Greathouse and wife Marie, Roger Greathouse and wife Debbie, Terry Greathouse and wife LeeAnn, Danny Greathouse and wife Melinda; sister, Donna Kloock; sister-in-law, Linda Greathouse; nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 12, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, September 13, with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
