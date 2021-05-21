Masontown
Carrie Adeline Lardin Richter, 99, the last living sibling of Masontown's Lardin family, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, in Monongalia General Hospital, in the arms of her son, Matthew. She was born in the Lardin House, German Township, April 25, 1922, a daughter of the late Benjamin Roscoe Lardin and Margaret Martin Lardin.
In 1995, her husband of 51 years, Matthew B. Richter, preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Miles Martin Lardin, Margaret Lardin Murphy, Virginia Lardin Gapen, Jeyne Lardin Hartley, twins Benjamin Roscoe Lardin and Beryl E. Lardin, and Martha Ann Lardin, for whom she was a devoted caregiver for 10 years. She was also preceded in death by nephew Raymond Murphy and nieces Peggy Murphy Salipek and Penny Lardin Walker Orte.
She is survived by her son, Matthew M. Richter; and many nephews and nieces and their families.
Adeline was a member of the Masontown Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, #263, Uniontown Chapter.
She graduated from Masontown High School, Class of 1939, and had an associate degree from Pennsylvania's Kensington Business School.
In 1944, she married Matthew B. Richter and began work for the Air Force at Olmstead Air Force Base. After Mr. Richter's discharge from the Navy, Adeline became the head of all secretarial services at Andrews Air Force Base, where she received many awards including a citation for Twenty Years Sustained Superior Performance.
Following their retirement, the Richters returned to Masontown, where Adeline lived until five years ago when she moved to Morgantown, W.Va., to reside with her son, Matthew.
At her wishes, there were no formal funeral services. She is to be buried beside her husband in the Cochran Cemetery, Dawson.
Arrangements were handled by the Fred Jenkins Funeral Home, Morgantown.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.
