Carrie Lee Friend

Smithfield
Carrie Lee Dodson Friend, 83, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022.
She was born February 5, 1939, to the late Thomas Dodson and Saddie Ellen Hardin Dodson.
Surviving are her children, Carol Spanovich and husband Sam, Roy Wiles and Paula, Marcy Addis and husband Rich, Becky Hartwick and husband Rodney, and Frank Wiles and better half Blair; very close grandchild, Trevor Wiles; many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Barton; and close niece, Jeanette Dodson.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 until the 6 p.m. time of remembrance Tuesday, June 28, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will be at a later date in Mountain View Memorial Park.
