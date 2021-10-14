Uniontown
Carrie Louise Parnell McFadden, 92, of Uniontown, formerly of Buffington, went home to be with her Lord Friday, October 8, 2021. Carrie Louise was born July 21, 1929, in Lamberton.
She was a graduate of German High School in McClellandtown. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Throughout her life, Carrie Louise was employed as a cafeteria worker for Uniontown High School and was also employed at the Intermediate Unit One in California. She was a member of Interfaith Assembly for Christ and she loved her church family.
Carrie Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Henry McFadden Jr.; daughters, Natalie Ann Ellis and Lorna Jean Hendrix; parents, Claude and Jessie Parnell; sisters, Viola Parnell Johnson and Anna Mae Parnell; brothers, James T. Parnell, Samuel Parnell, Mose Parnell Sr. and Claude Parnell Jr.
Those left behind to cherish her sweet memories are her sons, Henry McFadden III, Howard McFadden and Warren McFadden, all of Uniontown, and Leonard (Heather) McFadden of New Salem; daughter, Julie Scarborough (Larry) of Newark, Del.; grandchildren, Kip McFadden, William Fitzgerald, Tracee Hendrix, Levi Hendrix, Troy McFadden, Brittany McFadden, Samira McFadden, and Egypt, India and Asia Singleton; great-grandchildren, Lorenzo McFadden, Camden, Tyvaughn and Jacori Fitzgerald, twins Jayda and Jazmyne Hendrix, Janiya and Kadeen Butler, Lorenzo Oden, and Jourdyn Kennedy; sisters, Geraldine Burkes (Carl) of Bronx, N.Y., Delores Kennedy of Thibodaux, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and her closest friend, Catherine Curry.
Professional services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, October 16, in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 57 Stewart Avenue, Uniontown, with the Rev. Gary Yarbrough eulogizing. Internment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
