Carrie N. Withrow

formerly of Uniontown
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carrie N. Wilson Withrow, 101, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Midlothian, Va. Born September 9, 1919, in Washington, to Oddis G. and Mabel R. Bedillion Wilson, she graduated from Trinity High School in Washington in 1938.
Carrie was married to William "Bill" A. Withrow for 47 years at the time of his death in 1988. Bill and Carrie raised seven children together and were longtime residents of Uniontown.
Carrie was a kind, thoughtful, and generous person who loved to spend her day working in her extensive and beautiful flower gardens and feeding her koi fish, followed by reading a good book or watching "Jeopardy." Her small stature, bright smile, and loving nature belied both an enduring physical strength and a strong will where the well-being of her children was concerned. She was well known for knitting and crocheting warm and comforting afghan blankets, scarves and holiday ornaments, which were gifted to loved ones and acquaintances, and sold in local stores in Fayette County for many years. Her home was always a welcoming place for family, friends, and neighborhood kids to visit.
Carrie was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bill; son Jan Withrow; daughter Pamela Withrow Saunders; and siblings George W. Wilson, Nina Jean Wilson Little, Nevada Jane Wilson Bartley, Mabel Romaine Wilson Smagner, Oddis Duane Wilson, Ruth Wilson and Dale Wilson.
Survivors include her children, Debora Wood of Bexhill-on-Sea, England, Suzanne Barnes (Jerry) of Selbyville, Del., Jay Withrow (Fran) of N. Chesterfield, Va., Jon Withrow (Pedro Rey) of Pittsburgh and Wendy Withrow (Harry Hughes) Evans of Ga.; daughter-in-law Susan Withrow (Jan) of Ocean Isle, N.C.; 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jon David Wilson.
Arrangements are being handled by BLILEY'S FUNERAL HOME in Richmond, Va. Burial will be private at Mount Saint Macrina, Uniontown.
If you would like to remember this sweet and loving lady, please consider a donation to the Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, (724) 437-1165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.