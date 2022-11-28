Uniontown
Cary Keith Kyle, 72, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, after a very long, courageous battle with cancer.
Known as Keith to his family and friends, he was born on Saturday, September 9, 1950, in Brownsville, to the late Andrew Robert and Marion Jean West Kyle.
Keith graduated from Brownsville High School in 1968. He graduated in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in Business and Marketing from The Pennsylvania State University (main campus).
Before his 2016 retirement, Keith held Vice President and General Manager positions in various Southwestern Pennsylvania river logistic companies: Hillman Barge and Construction Company (Brownsville), Mon River Towing of the Guttman Group (Belle Vernon), Consol Energy River Transportation Division (Monessen), and Murray Energy (Monessen).
He will be remembered for his loving, caring, mild-mannered personality, contagious laugh, quick wit, competitive spirit, excellent work ethic and beautiful blue eyes. Keith was truly one of a kind, a devoted family man, an absolute gem of a man, and a tender, loving, caring husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, relative, and very best friend. His energy and spirit will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who love him.
Keith loved his family (most of all “his girls,” his wife and daughters) and friends, music, the beach, his flower bed gardens, movies, board and card games, concerts, nature, photography, reading, traveling, the theater and the Christmas holiday season. He also enjoyed creating homemade Christmas bead and other ornaments, playing golf, basketball and racquetball, watching sports and writing beautiful, original poetry.
In addition to his parents, Keith was proceeded in death by his three brothers, Robert A. Kyle, James Kyle and John Kyle; and his sister, Eileen (Kyle) Miller.
Left to cherish Keith’s memory is his loving wife of 46 years, Linda Meadows Kyle of Uniontown; daughters, Allison L. Kyle Guinan (Jason), of Bethel Park and Brianne S. Kyle of Upper St. Clair; sister, Gale Kyle Hixon of Hagerstown, Md.; brothers, Kirk Kyle (Jana), of Merrittstown and Kent Kyle (Kathy), of Scottdale; sister-in-law, Lee Ann Ackerman Kyle Tobin of Cape Haze, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Jerry A. Meadows (Judy), of Uniontown, Kenneth G. Meadows (Linda), of Vanderbilt, and Keith A. Meadows (Lori), of Zanesville, Ohio; nephews and nieces: Lynn Kyle Lohrenz (Todd), of Greensboro, N.C., Laura Kyle Fulton (Scott), of Sarasota, Fla.; Dr. Sharon Hixon and her husband, Dr. Randall Griffus of Tunnel Hill, Ga., Scott Hixon (Kelly) of Frederick, Md., Staci Hixon Forrest, (Todd), of Boonesboro, Md., John Miller of Frederick, Md., Jelena Kyle of Nashville, Tenn., Jerry A. Meadows, Jr. (Chasity) of Westminster, Md., Kenneth J. Meadows (Cathy), of Uniontown, Dane Meadows of Vanderbilt, Cody Meadows of Zanesville, Ohio and Macy Meadows Flowers (Michael), of Newark, Ohio; great-nieces: Ashleigh Hixon of Alpharetta, Ga., Alyssa Hixon of Glendale, Ariz., Cayla Hixon of New Bedford, Mass., Amanda Hixon Cott (Joseph) of Frederick, Md. and Olivia Meadows; great-nephews: Brandon Hixon of Frederick, Md., Liam and Von Miller, Kenneth J. Meadows, Jr., Joey Meadows and Michael Meadows; his cousins: James Kyle (Bonnie) of Mt. Holly, N.C., Carol Kyle Krinks of Westerville, Ohio, Connie Tippins-Pisciotta (Robert) of St Johns, Fla., William Sullivan (Patty) of Sarasota, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
Keith’s family and relatives extend their appreciation, gratefulness, and thank you to the Uniontown and Pittsburgh UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers; doctors: Dr. Sajid Peracha and Dr. Leonard Appleman, physician assistants: Amber Thompson, Kelly Francis, and Tom Boyer; and all of the nurses and staff.
May God welcome Keith and shine his perpetual light upon him. May he rest in peace.
All of us infinitely love you so very much.
For family and friends, visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and until 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Prayers of Transfer will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mill Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Entombment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
The Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
In Keith’s name, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741; Fayette County Toys for Tots Program, First Christian Church, 183 Republic Road, Republic, PA 15475; Herald Standard “Sparkle” Give a Christmas Campaign, Uniontown Public Library, 24 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 1540l; Salvation Army, Uniontown,; and St.Vincent de Paul, Uniontown.
