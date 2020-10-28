Uniontown
Caryl E. Frazier Nypaver, 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 8, 1935, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Shamrock Frazier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Nypaver Sr.; a grandson, Cody Nypaver; and her loving dog, Neo.
Caryl was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. She worked at the Uniontown Country Club as a pastry chef. She loved her family and was an avid gardener.
She was the beloved mother of seven children, James A. Nypaver Jr. and wife Debbie, Renee Nypaver Barkley, Mark A. Nypaver and wife Tina, Kirk J. Nypaver and wife Donna, Lisa Nypaver Bankston and husband Paul, Myron P. Nypaver and Maria Nypaver; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Cody (Amy), Kirk, Carly, Justin, Joshua, Cole, Jenna (Christian) and Bailee; and three great-grandchildren, Riley, Sylvia and Lydia.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, and on Saturday, October 31. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
