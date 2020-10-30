Uniontown
Caryl E. Frazier Nypaver, 85, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, and on Saturday, October 31. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Hopwood Fire Department and Uniontown Fire Department will hold vigil services at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
