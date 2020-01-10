Dunbar
Cassandra Jane Pepe, 76, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness.
She was born June 9, 1943, in Dunbar, a daughter of Angelo Bell and Dorothy Ziska Bell.
She was a member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville.
She had worked at the Pentagon and retired from TeleTech in 2006.
She was a cub master for Pack 180 in Dunbar for a number of years.
She was known as "Mama Cass" to everybody.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mark Pepe; sons Scott Bigley, of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Keith Bigley & Jess of Dawson, Joel (Olive) Bigley of Dunbar; daughter Vanessa (Mike) Breakiron of Dunbar; grandchildren Robert, Kyle (Tonya), Hope, Mariah, Kody, Kelsey Bigley, and Zach, Mikey, Mariah and Mitchell Breakiron; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her only brother, Robert Bell and his wife Barbara; daughter-in-law Patricia Bigley.
Friends will be received Friday, 2 to 9 p.m. in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Prayers will be offered Saturday at 9 a.m. by Pastor Lee Maley in the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with Father Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Interment to follow in St. Rita Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Cassandra Pepe Burial Fund, c/o BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431, or in her name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
