Uniontown
Catherine Ann Rafter Pyle, 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 26, 2023. She was born April 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jane Hasson Rafter.
Also preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Edward "Ed" Pyle; a sister, Mary Kennison; and a brother, Thomas Rafter.
Catherine had been employed as a social worker at the Uniontown Hospital for 45 years and was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed traveling with her son amd gardening.
Surviving are a son, Michael Edward Pyle (Autumn) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Rae Lee and Alexi; sister, Elizabeth Rafter of Michigan; brother, Jack Rafter of Smock; nieces, Sally Maust and Angie Slaughter (Chris); and nephew, Allen Pyle (Lindsey); great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 31, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue. Entombment will follow in Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
