Uniontown
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:42 AM
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 10:34 am
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 10:42 AM
Uniontown
Catherine Ann Rafter Pyle, 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 26, 2023.
She was born April 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Thomas and Jane Hasson Rafter. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Edward "Ed" Pyle; a sister, Mary Kennison; and a brother, Thomas Rafter.
Catherine had been employed as a Social Worker at the Uniontown Hospital for 45 years and was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.
Surviving are a son, Michael Edward Pyle (Autumn) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Rae Lee and Alexi; sister, Elizabeth Rafter of Michigan; brother, Jack Rafter of Smock; nieces, Sally Maust and Angie Slaughter (Chris); nephew, Allen Pyle (Lindsey); and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. and will be announced.
