Connellsville
Catherine Burley Shearer, 81, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Eicher’s Family Home in Normalville. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Burley.
Cathy was the beloved wife of 55 years to Robert W. Shearer; mother of Robin Shearer (Clint Jackson) of Sarver, and Lori Heinbaugh (Blaine) of Connellsville; grandmother of Alyssa Heinbaugh Roycroft (Matthew) of Smithfield and Nathaniel Heinbaugh of Connellsville; great-grandmother of Keaton Lee Roycroft.
She was born March 30, 1941, in Connellsville, and was a former employee of McCrory’s in Connellsville.
Cathy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Connellsville, where she helped for years in the nursery. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and her cat, Tiffany.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank you!” to all her caregivers at Eicher’s Family Home and Suncrest Hospice - you are all truly a blessing.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Burley; and her brother-in-law, Francis Wagner.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 6, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Saturday, January 7, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME LLC, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville (724-628-9033), with Pastor Ralph Prinkey officiating. Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Cathy’s name, to First Baptist Church of Connellsville, 301 S. Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.