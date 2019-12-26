Baldwin Township
Catherine Del Greco, 87, of Baldwin Township, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Wife of the late Robert G.; beloved mother of Robert G., Jr. (Rita), John (Terry), Terese “Tia” (Gary) Stokan, Denise Del Greco, George Del Greco , James (Annette) Del Greco, Rita Sherry and William Del Greco; grandmother of Gina, Bobby III, Mark, David, John Jr., Anthony, Darah, Christie, Michele, Christian, James, Alexa, Domenick, Taylor and Taryn; great-grandmother of Rocky, Rose Catherine, Peter III, Desi, Stokan, Eston, Penn and Wilson; sister of John “Ninu” Thomas, Rita Sassano, Wiilliam “Chico” Thomas, and the late James Thomas.
Family and friends will be received at FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Friday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m., in the Church of the Resurrection (St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish). Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookline Community Food Bank or St. Jude Hospital.
