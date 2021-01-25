Thompson 2
Catherine DeMoss Oravitz earned her wings January 22, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, after a fierce battle with COVID-19.
Kate, as everyone called her, truly was an angel on earth and embodied the meaning of life: love. She lived unconditional love OUT LOUD and never met a stranger, as the saying goes. She was a firm believer in God, family and letting everyone know they matter. Everywhere she went, Kate's generous spirit left a beautiful legacy, with her lap coined "the most comfortable seat in the house" because she always welcomed closeness from her nearest and dearest.
Kate was born June 14, 1925, to Margaret and Dominic DeMoss, in Taylor. Her Italian upbringing encouraged a daily life surrounded by extended family, friends and enough food to feed a village, an idea she fully embraced in her adult life while cooking, baking and sharing snacks as a sign of affection.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Stanley Oravitz; nephew, Samuel Patricelli, great-nephew, DJ Palaisa; great-niece, Aliza Monestersky; and siblings, Rose Marie DeMoss (in infancy), James DeMoss, Delores Patricelli (brother-in-law Sam) and Louis DeMoss.
In their golden years, Kate, Delores and Louis were sources of strength for one another; knowing they are together again gives their loved ones comfort while navigating tremendous pain.
Kate was widowed at an early age, learned to drive at a time when it was uncommon for women in Small Town, USA and entered the workforce. She became a friendly, familiar face in Republic at Sam's Restaurant and Dee's Catering throughout the 1980s and early 1990s. She was then a mainstay in the produce department at Capuzzi's Supermarket until age 78.
When she wasn't connecting with the community through her work and faith at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Kate was an exceptionally devoted mother to daughter, Rosemary Lacey (Ted), and their partnership significantly enhanced both of their lives. As a loyal Gramm to Scott (Jenna) and Amy, Kate never missed their youth sporting events, band concerts and dance recitals; in their adult lives, she was the loudest clapper at their weddings, when they received professional awards and with the birth of their children. Kate became a doting Gigi to her great-granddaughters, Addy, Harper and Brynn in Murrysville and Rowan in Richmond, Virginia, always showering them with loving thoughts, prayers and little tokens and notes they will now cherish.
Kate also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Carmella Stern and Ruth Ann DeMoss; goddaughter, Margie Palaisa; godson, Tom DeMoss; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and companions within the Republic Crosskeys Senior Center and Hillside Manor, where she most recently resided after spending 93 years in Thompson 2.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a cause she supported monthly for decades. In her memory, please also wear a mask and socially distance as an expression of care to others who are elderly or with compromised immune systems.
A private visitation will be held in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, Monday, January 25. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic, New Salem, on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery Republic.
When the pandemic passes, a large celebration of life will be scheduled.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
