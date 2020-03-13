Dunbar
Catherine Dorothy Doris Malachin, 91, of Dunbar, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.
Born June 7, 1928, in Baltimore, Md., to Alexander and Agnes Terry, she was the wife of the late Walter Joseph Malachin Jr.
She is survived by two stepdaughters, Deborah Marciniak and Deidre Danmeyer; son-in-law Brian Marciniak; five grandchildren, Doug Danmeyer and Brianna, Tyler, Jonathan and Mandy Marciniak; three great-grandchildren, Laci, Ashlee and Jaxson Marciniak; niece Nancy Terry and her son, Phillip; several nieces and nephews of the Seman family; and nephew Andrew Seman Jr. and his wife, Susie, who have lovingly taken care of her and Walter for many years.
Doris had a "servant's heart" and showed, by example, the true meaning of being a loving and supportive life partner. When her husband got sick and required dialysis three times a week, she was up hours before dawn preparing him for his day and would drive in harsh weather before the sun rose to ensure he never missed a session.
Doris had a strong faith in her Lord and believed that angels were all around us. Her entire house was covered with inspirational verses and quotes, and she prayed for family and friends constantly. She always remembered birthdays and would send thoughtful cards.
She loved God's "creatures great and small" ... she filled her bird feeder daily, made sure Sparky, the dog, had a full-course meal every day at a specific time, and took great care of the numerous cats that kept showing up at her doorstep.
Doris was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Dunbar and rarely missed Saturday Mass. She was a choir member for many years, with Walter, and she was involved in the Altar Rosary Society. She also helped with the church's literacy program and enjoyed teaching children how to read.
In her earlier years, she was a nurse and a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., the hour of a blessing service, Friday, March 13, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon in St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
