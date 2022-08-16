Catherine E. Holland

Mount Braddock
Catherine “Kay” E. Holland, 89, of Mount Braddock, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, in her home in Hopwood.
She was born October 16, 1932, in Mount Braddock, to the late Benjamin Holland and the late Elizabeth Cole Holland.
In her early years, Catherine worked at the Children’s Home and the White Swan Hotel in Uniontown.
She was Methodist in faith.
She retired from Anchor Hocking Glass after working as a selector for 27 years to be a caregiver to both of her parents.
She was a member of the Moose Club in Uniontown.
She is survived by her niece, Lisa (Todd) Holland Jordan, who was her caregiver and was regarded as a daughter; their children, Casey (Kody) Newman, Brooke (Kenny) Sanders and Tyler Jordan; siblings, Bob (Judy) Holland, Jim (Annamae) Holland, Alice (Bob) Conn, Harry Holland, Maryann (Frank) Feniello; aunt, Edna Shirley; other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by siblings, Earl Holland, Ruth Hair, Ben Holland, Barbara Marrero, Ferne Rush, Janet Norris, Harold Holland.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 18, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Catherine Holland Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.
Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com, or the funeral home’s FaceBook page, @burhanscrouse.
