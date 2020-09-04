Ellwood City
Catherine H. Hallman, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with abdominal cancer.
Catherine was born April 11, 1932, in Beaver Falls, to the late Alex and Amelia Schinke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the Reverend Dr. Franklin D. “Bud” Hallman; brothers Andrew Schinke and Alex Schinke; and sister Lillian Lindner.
Catherine is survived by daughter Barbara (Mark) Parr of Bay Village, Ohio; son Tom (Shirley) Hallman of Ellwood City; daughter Lisa Hallman of Rocky River, Ohio; grandsons Steven Rottura of Fairview Park, Ohio, Craig (Holly) Hallman of Greensburg; Michael Hallman of Cranberry Township; and great-grandson Quinn Hallman of Greensburg. She is also survived by her dear sister, Gertrude LeDonne of New Brighton; loving niece Cindy Richner of Koppel; and extended family Cel Scott of Uniontown and Katie Scott-Smith.
She was a full partner in her husband’s 43-year ministry in the United Methodist Church, serving alongside him in Church Creek, Md., (1950-51), Rogersville (1951-56), South Greensburg (1956-68), New Brighton First (1968-80), Uniontown Asbury (1980-91) and New Castle First (1991-93). She loved all of the various pastoral appointments and often said, “I believe each location was just perfect for us in each stage of our lives in His ministry.”
In her role as “First Lady” in each congregation, Catherine served on many committees, led Bible schools, taught Sunday school and confirmation classes, and was a very dedicated member and leader in the United Methodist Women. She was a joyful soprano in the choir at Asbury UMC Uniontown, and she led the teams that sewed costumes for many dramatic/musical productions by the Asbury Theater Guild.
In 1970, she founded the First United Methodist Church Nursery School in New Brighton, where she was the director and head teacher for 10 years. In 1980, she and Bud were transferred to Uniontown and she founded another nursery school at Asbury UMC. She again served as director and head teacher for 10 years. Both schools continue to this day and owe their existence to Catherine’s love of teaching and working with children.
Catherine served beyond the local church through her involvement at both the district and conference levels with the United Methodist Women. She was a staunch supporter of worldwide mission and also served on the board of directors for many years at Jumonville Christian Camp and Retreat Center in Hopwood.
She toured Europe in 1982 as a member of the American Cathedral Choir, based at Asbury UMC, and was also a member of the Beaver Valley Choral Society at NBUMC during her retired years. Professionally trained, singing was a major form of relaxation for Catherine. Many will remember her annual rendition of “O Holy Night” on Christmas Eve.
Catherine will always be remembered for her big smile and positive attitude, organizational skills, can-do attitude, commitment to the UMW, and loving manner with everyone she met. Within minutes you always felt as though you had known her all your life.
Arrangements will be handled by the HILL AND KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3801 4th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, where visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 4. Visitation will again be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Saturday, September 5, in the New Brighton UMC, 1033 6th Avenue, New Brighton, PA 15066, with the Rev. Gary Hilton presiding.
Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitations and the funeral service. The service will be recorded and posted later on the NBUMC website for virtual attendance.
Charitable donations can be made, if you so desire, to the NBUMC Pre-School, Asbury UMC Pre-School, Jumonville Training Center, The Salvation Army, or City Rescue Mission in New Castle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.