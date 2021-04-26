Smithfield
Catherine I. Cumberland Moore, 90, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, in her home, with her family by her side. She was born June 9, 1930, in Adah, a daughter of Sylvester and Emma Fowler Cumberland.
In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Moore; infant son Randy C. Moore; three brothers, Robert, Clifford and Leonard; and a sister, Naomi Weaver.
Catherine worked at Lincoln Borough Elementary, South Allegheny School District, Albert Gallatin School District and Green Thumb Agency. She was a faithful member of Uledi Free Methodist Church and enjoyed shopping, country and gospel music, but most importantly her family was her life.
Left to cherish Catherine's memory are two sons, Rodney Moore (Christy) and Rick Moore (Linda), all of Smithfield; three daughters, Tina Marie Beggs (Raymond) of Annverness, Fla., Rhonda Strosnider (Russell) of Gans and Robin Pritts (Randy) of Confluence; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Paul Cumberland (Daisy) of Elizabeth; and one sister, Jean Vasecka of Uniontown; and special note to family friends, Theodore "Dink" Hixon, Joseph Moats, Arley Pierno and Tammy Yekel and family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 26. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. service in the funeral home celebrating Catherine's life Tuesday, April 27, with the Dr. Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
A special Thank You to Carla of Interim Health Care
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page.
