Smithfield
Catherine I. Cumberland Moore, 90, of Smithfield passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 in her home with her family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, PA, where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, in the funeral home followed by a service celebrating Catherine's life at 11 a.m. with the Dr. Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and on the funeral home Facebook page
