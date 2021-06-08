New Salem
Catherine Irene Anderson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, surrounded by her children, family and friends, went to be with her Heavenly Father June 5, 2021.
Catherine was born to Clarence Wilber Herring and Sylvia Helen Rosenberger-Herring January 4, 1937. At the age of 12, Catherine gave her life to Christ in the First Christian Church of Republic, and dedicated several years of her life as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Alison Nazarene Church. Catherine could sing with the best and she wanted to sing in the church choir, however being quite young.
Catherine had to prove to all that her voice was a gift from God, and He wanted her to sing His praises where she did for several years. Catherine sang for many weddings, church functions and was a member of the "Sweet Adelines", a women's singing group, where she traveled with the group for several years. Catherine enjoyed singing and playing hymns every evening on the piano with her children at home.
Within the family home, Catherine, along with her husband Kenneth Gerald Anderson, raised eight children on Keeney Row. Catherine's greatest love was spending time with her family and was a loving fortress not only for her children, but for all those who had the opportunity to spend time with her on this earth.
Catherine worked for several years at her family's restaurant in Hopwood and it was there where she not only served up great food, but she served her Lord by serving up a passage from the Bible to heal a broken heart.
Catherine is survived by Gerald H. Anderson and wife Sharon Anderson, Denise D. Anderson, Greggory A. Anderson and Tammy Anderson, Beth N. Anderson-Leneky and John Lenkey, Todd M. Anderson and Darlene Anderson, Troy S. Anderson and Terri Anderson, Amy S. Anderson-Ondra and Marcus Ondra, Jason L. Anderson and Danielle Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Allision First Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 398, Allison PA 15413.
The family invites friends and family to a graveside service at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Roger Deihl will officiate. After the service, there will be a reception at Fairbanks Rod and Gun Club, 664 Fairbank Herbert Road, New Salem, PA 15468.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
