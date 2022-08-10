Fairchance
Catherine J. "Kitty" Morrow, 92, of Fairchance, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022, in her residence. She was born January 4, 1930, in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Joseph Danko and Anna Mae Smitley Danko Lilley.
She was also predeceased by a loving stepfather, Arthur Lilley; husband, William Clark "Lum" Morrow; sisters, Carol E. Fasick and Joanne Garrett Childers; and brothers, Ronald and Harry Danko.
Kitty was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she previously taught the Adrian Bible Class for 35 years.
She had been a seamstress employed at the Berkowitz Shirt Factory, and was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving are two children, Debbie Kay Shanaberger (Larry) of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Thomas Eugene Morrow (T.C.) of Fullerton, Calif.; two grandchildren, Katlyn Antram (Chris) of San Jose, Calif., and Nicole Linderman (Randall) of Uniontown; two great-grandchildren, Zackary and Nathan Linderman; and a brother, Thomas Danko of Mentor, Ohio.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating, Thursday, August 11, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.