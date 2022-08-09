Fairchance
Catherine J. “Kitty” Morrow, 92, of Fairchance, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022 at her residence.
She was born January 4, 1930 in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Joseph Danko and Anna Mae Smitley Danko Lilley.
She was also predeceased by a loving stepfather, Arthur Lilley; husband, William Clark “Lum” Morrow; sister, Carol E. Fasick; and brothers, Ronald and Harry Danko.
Kitty was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church where she previously taught the Adrian Bible Class for 35 years. She had been a seamstress employed at the Berkowitz Shirt Factory and was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving are two children, Debbie Kay Shanaberger (Larry) of Lehigh Acres, Fla. and Thomas Eugene Morrow “T.C.” of Fullerton, Calif.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and siblings.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
