Moon Township
Catherine Korona, 90, who loved to be called Mom and Grandma by her children and grandchildren, peacefully departed her loving family Monday, February 28, 2022, in Uniontown.
She was born November 9, 1931, in Michigan, to John and Catherine Markutsa.
Catherine is mother to Cathie (Vince) Lutz and Ed Jr. (Jennifer). She raised her children with love and devotion in Moon Township, with her late husband, Edward Korona.
As a loving mother, grandmother and wife, she was known for her unselfish caring for others and for being the caregiver for her mother, late husband Edward, and brother Robert, who have departed this world. She was most proud of all of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Cathie and Ed; grandchildren, Andrew (Allison), Amy, Christopher and Rachel Lutz, and Jessica (Aaron) Bailey and Joseph Korona; and her great-grandson, Elliot Lutz.
Aside from her children and grandchildren, Catherine is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Frankhouser and Marie (Joe) Korona; her brother, Francis "Frank" Markutsa and sister-in-law Emily Markutsa; plus cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Helen Yakubowski and Betty O'Reilly; and two of her brothers, John and Robert Markutsa.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Fr. Liberato Ortega as celebrant. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Catherine's name, may be made to a local food pantry or animal shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.